Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO -- NASDAQ: NBTX the "Company"), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont.

As of June 30, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 25,706

- Cash balance: 60,051.07

During the 1st Half of 2022, a total of:

Buy side Traded volume:

306,341 shares €1,883,900.28 2,285 transactions Sell side Traded volume:

296,091 shares €1,846,535.38 2,127 transactions

As of December 31, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 15,456

- Cash balance: 97,415.97

Upon signing of the liquidity contract the following assets were made available:

Number of shares: 0

- Cash balance: 300,000.00

The implementation of this half-year report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Appendix

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded

volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded

volume in

EUR TOTAL 2 285 306 341 1 883 900,28 2 127 296 091 1 846 535,38 03/01/2022 0 0 0 21 2360 17493,97 04/01/2022 30 4753 35173,63 6 716 5470,24 05/01/2022 0 2100 14984,76 0 3315 23778,83 06/01/2022 2 420 3015,6 37 5679 44096,87 07/01/2022 12 869 7194,89 0 0 0 10/01/2022 30 4602 36377,89 24 1948 15592,77 11/01/2022 6 1332 10283,31 20 2639 20708,5 12/01/2022 24 2181 17436,66 40 2667 21531,22 13/01/2022 20 3301 26441,67 28 3268 26262,96 14/01/2022 29 3580 28429,14 15 2143 17134,14 17/01/2022 9 1201 9562,96 22 2923 23399,2 18/01/2022 20 2919 23085,2 7 1315 10416,25 19/01/2022 0 2905 22440,25 0 6021 47191,39 20/01/2022 45 6542 51125,08 39 6633 52169,21 21/01/2022 0 4402 34010,29 0 0 0 24/01/2022 0 1809 12956,96 0 450 3318,75 25/01/2022 8 1150 7789,3 18 2810 19175,72 26/01/2022 11 765 5206,82 15 2306 15981,96 27/01/2022 0 1164 8376,73 0 4044 28807,03 28/01/2022 35 7856 54686,4 16 2937 20504,37 31/01/2022 17 3256 22758,14 40 5682 40163,22 01/02/2022 0 2328 16191,94 0 2614 18442,55 02/02/2022 0 0 0 26 3893 28882,56 03/02/2022 25 2002 15008,19 0 0 0 04/02/2022 28 2825 20870,82 12 1752 13038,38 07/02/2022 25 2282 16951,61 18 2735 20459,17 08/02/2022 19 2626 19552,93 28 2355 17646,96 09/02/2022 0 1130 8388,89 0 1409 10550,03 10/02/2022 21 4011 30677,33 24 3728 28587,8 11/02/2022 23 4045 30890,05 17 4732 36336,55 14/02/2022 0 6691 49974,41 0 5776 43559,13 15/02/2022 20 2472 18737,27 21 4703 36150,55 16/02/2022 28 3545 27412,07 34 2710 21038 17/02/2022 22 2835 21832,62 13 2129 16514,44 18/02/2022 22 3707 28062,36 1 1 7,68 21/02/2022 36 4045 29154,34 4 550 4089,53 22/02/2022 21 3367 22882,13 15 2451 16898,91 23/02/2022 29 5689 38694,87 21 2940 20181,63 24/02/2022 26 3184 20432,05 23 3991 25924,74 25/02/2022 3 301 2010,62 37 5187 35355,63 28/02/2022 16 1800 12132 20 2864 19767,9 01/03/2022 51 4724 32079,27 0 0 0 02/03/2022 43 3055 19923,18 23 2828 18626,34 03/03/2022 47 5304 34617,62 21 3505 23263,39 04/03/2022 36 4389 27518,15 5 665 4262,65 07/03/2022 52 5548 31326,23 42 5387 30655,26 08/03/2022 28 2369 13157,9 26 2311 13083,73 09/03/2022 21 1517 9290,26 53 6168 37323,8 10/03/2022 58 4261 26428 46 4244 26509,72 11/03/2022 12 2651 16604,01 59 4804 30249,83 14/03/2022 4 1111 7042,85 10 1001 6473,27 15/03/2022 25 3902 24260,69 0 0 0 16/03/2022 0 100 625 0 2492 15833,42 17/03/2022 3 600 3802,5 64 6644 42855,13 18/03/2022 12 1217 8068,59 19 1785 11849,9 21/03/2022 19 1690 11159,58 10 1300 8816,99 22/03/2022 10 1448 9491,06 22 2603 17308,91 23/03/2022 5 908 6070,34 22 2273 15363,66 24/03/2022 0 4986 32829,82 0 0 0 25/03/2022 18 2364 15098,87 14 2620 16910,79 28/03/2022 2 201 1282,38 15 1336 8596,09 29/03/2022 6 110 709,8 38 3847 25423,28 30/03/2022 17 2305 15060,64 12 2058 13809,59 31/03/2022 21 2016 13655,17 8 1020 6995,87 01/04/2022 28 2881 18964,18 30 2530 16704,83 04/04/2022 0 200 1304 0 1695 11250,9 05/04/2022 14 2151 14485,91 24 3009 20886,97 06/04/2022 14 1390 8999,83 7 772 5160,97 07/04/2022 23 2645 16577,01 12 1848 11719,46 08/04/2022 19 1853 11678,53 20 1928 12173,97 11/04/2022 21 3003 18642,62 13 2011 12559,9 12/04/2022 0 1083 6822,9 0 2086 13385,03 13/04/2022 14 1626 9988,5 0 0 0 14/04/2022 23 2925 17683,38 21 1890 11508,97 19/04/2022 19 2286 13651,76 17 2202 13232,04 20/04/2022 19 1863 11130,87 20 2174 13091,39 21/04/2022 18 2029 12279,71 36 2068 12694 22/04/2022 26 3220 19101,68 10 670 4016,38 25/04/2022 17 983 5800,19 12 1315 7753,11 26/04/2022 21 2227 13125,49 4 174 1035,06 27/04/2022 28 2246 12878,34 1 110 630,3 28/04/2022 13 924 5216,72 11 838 4767,21 29/04/2022 16 1436 8128,05 13 1617 9298,72 02/05/2022 15 1175 6597,39 9 979 5483,28 03/05/2022 10 1020 5846,84 17 1237 7085,54 04/05/2022 12 1448 8194,38 0 0 0 05/05/2022 24 2681 14846,31 24 2615 14681,92 06/05/2022 16 1722 9388,34 16 1719 9376,97 09/05/2022 26 1841 9738,34 4 500 2689 10/05/2022 15 2165 11029,59 14 758 3888,99 11/05/2022 16 3256 16420,33 19 1971 10108,27 12/05/2022 24 2647 13043,89 17 1757 8684,15 13/05/2022 2 152 755,44 19 3470 17422,52 16/05/2022 21 2949 14840,55 8 1880 9512,24 17/05/2022 2 334 1686,7 18 3987 20847,23 18/05/2022 16 1320 6864 14 1224 6453,17 19/05/2022 12 2129 10817,66 33 4158 21714,74 20/05/2022 26 3074 16019,54 13 1198 6392,29 23/05/2022 7 516 2665,66 9 1323 6954,75 24/05/2022 36 2287 11526,71 4 105 513,05 25/05/2022 11 1109 5324,53 2 9 44,01 26/05/2022 7 1177 5547,55 31 2167 10433,67 27/05/2022 11 1157 5665,71 30 3100 15382,51 30/05/2022 8 1300 6588,01 23 3033 15540,79 31/05/2022 60 7767 38824,13 59 7415 37150,63 01/06/2022 24 3224 15558,7 28 3107 15122,08 02/06/2022 51 4409 20724,5 33 3493 16457,62 03/06/2022 30 3034 14086,86 34 3029 14061,53 06/06/2022 7 1500 7197,45 31 4500 21740,4 07/06/2022 15 1564 7274,63 0 0 0 08/06/2022 14 1764 7928,65 8 1530 6910,09 09/06/2022 32 3004 13233,52 14 1668 7459,96 10/06/2022 36 3004 12370,77 21 2794 11585,6 13/06/2022 24 3013 11769,38 7 1087 4251,69 14/06/2022 13 1723 6322,2 7 1578 5862,74 15/06/2022 19 1999 7261,77 18 2245 8237,35 16/06/2022 26 2814 10051,05 22 2423 8754,54 17/06/2022 26 3188 11460,86 32 3431 12320,72 20/06/2022 0 0 0 0 2532 9668,7 21/06/2022 0 2238 8510,44 0 982 3908,16 22/06/2022 0 2665 9701,4 0 2257 8295,83 23/06/2022 30 2918 10297,62 8 1555 5552,28 24/06/2022 2 390 1390,9 19 2996 11018,69 27/06/2022 12 2293 8454,29 19 2262 8510,78 28/06/2022 26 5052 18153,35 17 3487 12627,82 29/06/2022 16 1831 6346,43 1 200 696 30/06/2022 20 1749 5820,15 3 126 423,51

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005419/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Communications Department

Brandon Owens

VP, Communications

+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com

Investor Relations Department

Kate McNeil

SVP, Investor Relations

+1 (609) 678-7388

investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

FR Ulysse Communication

Pierre-Louis Germain

+ 33 (0) 6 64 79 97 51

plgermain@ulysse-communication.com