NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO -- NASDAQ: NBTX the "Company"), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont.
As of June 30, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 25,706
- Cash balance: 60,051.07
During the 1st Half of 2022, a total of:
Buy side
Traded volume:
€1,883,900.28
2,285 transactions
Sell side
Traded volume:
€1,846,535.38
2,127 transactions
As of December 31, 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
Number of shares: 15,456
- Cash balance: 97,415.97
Upon signing of the liquidity contract the following assets were made available:
Number of shares: 0
- Cash balance: 300,000.00
The implementation of this half-year report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About NANOBIOTIX
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers.
For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter
Appendix
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded
Number of
Number of
Traded
TOTAL
2 285
306 341
1 883 900,28
2 127
296 091
1 846 535,38
03/01/2022
0
0
0
21
2360
17493,97
04/01/2022
30
4753
35173,63
6
716
5470,24
05/01/2022
0
2100
14984,76
0
3315
23778,83
06/01/2022
2
420
3015,6
37
5679
44096,87
07/01/2022
12
869
7194,89
0
0
0
10/01/2022
30
4602
36377,89
24
1948
15592,77
11/01/2022
6
1332
10283,31
20
2639
20708,5
12/01/2022
24
2181
17436,66
40
2667
21531,22
13/01/2022
20
3301
26441,67
28
3268
26262,96
14/01/2022
29
3580
28429,14
15
2143
17134,14
17/01/2022
9
1201
9562,96
22
2923
23399,2
18/01/2022
20
2919
23085,2
7
1315
10416,25
19/01/2022
0
2905
22440,25
0
6021
47191,39
20/01/2022
45
6542
51125,08
39
6633
52169,21
21/01/2022
0
4402
34010,29
0
0
0
24/01/2022
0
1809
12956,96
0
450
3318,75
25/01/2022
8
1150
7789,3
18
2810
19175,72
26/01/2022
11
765
5206,82
15
2306
15981,96
27/01/2022
0
1164
8376,73
0
4044
28807,03
28/01/2022
35
7856
54686,4
16
2937
20504,37
31/01/2022
17
3256
22758,14
40
5682
40163,22
01/02/2022
0
2328
16191,94
0
2614
18442,55
02/02/2022
0
0
0
26
3893
28882,56
03/02/2022
25
2002
15008,19
0
0
0
04/02/2022
28
2825
20870,82
12
1752
13038,38
07/02/2022
25
2282
16951,61
18
2735
20459,17
08/02/2022
19
2626
19552,93
28
2355
17646,96
09/02/2022
0
1130
8388,89
0
1409
10550,03
10/02/2022
21
4011
30677,33
24
3728
28587,8
11/02/2022
23
4045
30890,05
17
4732
36336,55
14/02/2022
0
6691
49974,41
0
5776
43559,13
15/02/2022
20
2472
18737,27
21
4703
36150,55
16/02/2022
28
3545
27412,07
34
2710
21038
17/02/2022
22
2835
21832,62
13
2129
16514,44
18/02/2022
22
3707
28062,36
1
1
7,68
21/02/2022
36
4045
29154,34
4
550
4089,53
22/02/2022
21
3367
22882,13
15
2451
16898,91
23/02/2022
29
5689
38694,87
21
2940
20181,63
24/02/2022
26
3184
20432,05
23
3991
25924,74
25/02/2022
3
301
2010,62
37
5187
35355,63
28/02/2022
16
1800
12132
20
2864
19767,9
01/03/2022
51
4724
32079,27
0
0
0
02/03/2022
43
3055
19923,18
23
2828
18626,34
03/03/2022
47
5304
34617,62
21
3505
23263,39
04/03/2022
36
4389
27518,15
5
665
4262,65
07/03/2022
52
5548
31326,23
42
5387
30655,26
08/03/2022
28
2369
13157,9
26
2311
13083,73
09/03/2022
21
1517
9290,26
53
6168
37323,8
10/03/2022
58
4261
26428
46
4244
26509,72
11/03/2022
12
2651
16604,01
59
4804
30249,83
14/03/2022
4
1111
7042,85
10
1001
6473,27
15/03/2022
25
3902
24260,69
0
0
0
16/03/2022
0
100
625
0
2492
15833,42
17/03/2022
3
600
3802,5
64
6644
42855,13
18/03/2022
12
1217
8068,59
19
1785
11849,9
21/03/2022
19
1690
11159,58
10
1300
8816,99
22/03/2022
10
1448
9491,06
22
2603
17308,91
23/03/2022
5
908
6070,34
22
2273
15363,66
24/03/2022
0
4986
32829,82
0
0
0
25/03/2022
18
2364
15098,87
14
2620
16910,79
28/03/2022
2
201
1282,38
15
1336
8596,09
29/03/2022
6
110
709,8
38
3847
25423,28
30/03/2022
17
2305
15060,64
12
2058
13809,59
31/03/2022
21
2016
13655,17
8
1020
6995,87
01/04/2022
28
2881
18964,18
30
2530
16704,83
04/04/2022
0
200
1304
0
1695
11250,9
05/04/2022
14
2151
14485,91
24
3009
20886,97
06/04/2022
14
1390
8999,83
7
772
5160,97
07/04/2022
23
2645
16577,01
12
1848
11719,46
08/04/2022
19
1853
11678,53
20
1928
12173,97
11/04/2022
21
3003
18642,62
13
2011
12559,9
12/04/2022
0
1083
6822,9
0
2086
13385,03
13/04/2022
14
1626
9988,5
0
0
0
14/04/2022
23
2925
17683,38
21
1890
11508,97
19/04/2022
19
2286
13651,76
17
2202
13232,04
20/04/2022
19
1863
11130,87
20
2174
13091,39
21/04/2022
18
2029
12279,71
36
2068
12694
22/04/2022
26
3220
19101,68
10
670
4016,38
25/04/2022
17
983
5800,19
12
1315
7753,11
26/04/2022
21
2227
13125,49
4
174
1035,06
27/04/2022
28
2246
12878,34
1
110
630,3
28/04/2022
13
924
5216,72
11
838
4767,21
29/04/2022
16
1436
8128,05
13
1617
9298,72
02/05/2022
15
1175
6597,39
9
979
5483,28
03/05/2022
10
1020
5846,84
17
1237
7085,54
04/05/2022
12
1448
8194,38
0
0
0
05/05/2022
24
2681
14846,31
24
2615
14681,92
06/05/2022
16
1722
9388,34
16
1719
9376,97
09/05/2022
26
1841
9738,34
4
500
2689
10/05/2022
15
2165
11029,59
14
758
3888,99
11/05/2022
16
3256
16420,33
19
1971
10108,27
12/05/2022
24
2647
13043,89
17
1757
8684,15
13/05/2022
2
152
755,44
19
3470
17422,52
16/05/2022
21
2949
14840,55
8
1880
9512,24
17/05/2022
2
334
1686,7
18
3987
20847,23
18/05/2022
16
1320
6864
14
1224
6453,17
19/05/2022
12
2129
10817,66
33
4158
21714,74
20/05/2022
26
3074
16019,54
13
1198
6392,29
23/05/2022
7
516
2665,66
9
1323
6954,75
24/05/2022
36
2287
11526,71
4
105
513,05
25/05/2022
11
1109
5324,53
2
9
44,01
26/05/2022
7
1177
5547,55
31
2167
10433,67
27/05/2022
11
1157
5665,71
30
3100
15382,51
30/05/2022
8
1300
6588,01
23
3033
15540,79
31/05/2022
60
7767
38824,13
59
7415
37150,63
01/06/2022
24
3224
15558,7
28
3107
15122,08
02/06/2022
51
4409
20724,5
33
3493
16457,62
03/06/2022
30
3034
14086,86
34
3029
14061,53
06/06/2022
7
1500
7197,45
31
4500
21740,4
07/06/2022
15
1564
7274,63
0
0
0
08/06/2022
14
1764
7928,65
8
1530
6910,09
09/06/2022
32
3004
13233,52
14
1668
7459,96
10/06/2022
36
3004
12370,77
21
2794
11585,6
13/06/2022
24
3013
|
11769,38
7
1087
4251,69
14/06/2022
13
1723
6322,2
7
1578
5862,74
15/06/2022
19
1999
7261,77
18
2245
8237,35
16/06/2022
26
2814
10051,05
22
2423
8754,54
17/06/2022
26
3188
11460,86
32
3431
12320,72
20/06/2022
0
0
0
0
2532
9668,7
21/06/2022
0
2238
8510,44
0
982
3908,16
22/06/2022
0
2665
9701,4
0
2257
8295,83
23/06/2022
30
2918
10297,62
8
1555
5552,28
24/06/2022
2
390
1390,9
19
2996
11018,69
27/06/2022
12
2293
8454,29
19
2262
8510,78
28/06/2022
26
5052
18153,35
17
3487
12627,82
29/06/2022
16
1831
6346,43
1
200
696
30/06/2022
20
1749
5820,15
3
126
423,51
