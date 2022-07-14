- (PLX AI) - AFRY Q2 sales SEK 5,975 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 451 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 7.6%
- • Q2 EBITA margin 7.2%
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 335 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.53
AFRY Q2 EBITA SEK 432 Million
