- (PLX AI) - Verkkokauppa Q2 revenue EUR 125.7 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 500 thousand
- • Q2 comparable EBIT margin -0.2%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 8-14 million
