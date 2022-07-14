- (PLX AI) - Collector Q2 total income SEK 751 million.
- • Q2 EPS SEK 1.11
- • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.4%
|07:40
|Collector AB Q2 Net Income SEK 237 Million
|07:36
|COLLECTOR AB: Interim report January-June 2022
