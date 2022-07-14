- (PLX AI) - Mycronic Q2 orders SEK 1,203 million.
- • Q2 sales SEK 1,273 million
|Mycronic Q2 EBIT SEK 224 Million
Mycronic Q2 orders SEK 1,203 million.• Q2 sales SEK 1,273 million
|Communiqué from the Annual General Meeting and statutory meeting of the Board of Directors of Mycronic AB (publ)
The Annual General Meeting of Mycronic AB (publ) was held on May 5, 2022. The Annual General Meeting was carried out with the physical presence of shareholders...
|Interim Report January-March 2022: Mycronic AB
First quarter
First quarter
Order intake amounted to SEK 1,441 (1,027) million, an increase of 40 percentNet sales declined 12 percent to SEK 1,135 (1...
|Mycronic Q1 EBIT SEK 206 Million vs. Estimate SEK 201 Million
Mycronic Q1 orders SEK 1,441 million.• Q1 sales SEK 1,135 million vs. estimate SEK 1,241 million
|Mycronic AB: Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2022
Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2022. The presentation will be held on April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m....
