- (PLX AI) - Wallenstam Q2 rental income SEK 620 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,324
|4,514
|08:43
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Wallenstam Q2 Profit After Tax SEK 943 Million
|06.07.
|WALLENSTAM AB: Kvarter Torget starts in Kallebäcks Terrasser
|04.07.
|WALLENSTAM AB: New nursery school taking shape in Kallebäcks Terrasser
|01.07.
|WALLENSTAM AB: Completed transactions, occupations and construction starts during the second quarter, 2022
|22.06.
|WALLENSTAM AB: Post-production of feature films onsite in Gothenburg
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|WALLENSTAM AB
|4,474
|0,00 %