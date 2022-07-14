- (PLX AI) - BioGaia Q2 EBIT SEK 101 million vs. estimate SEK 90 million.
|08:10
|BioGaia Q2 Sales SEK 288 Million vs. Estimate SEK 269 Million
|08:06
|BioGaia's result for second quarter to exceed market expectations
|01.07.
|BioGaia launches probiotic product to support children's respiratory health
|08.06.
|BioGaia signs exclusive agreement in South Korea for the baby gut health range
|31.05.
|New number of shares and votes in BioGaia AB (publ)
|BIOGAIA AB
|10,290
|+0,19 %