- (PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q2 revenue SEK 74.6 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 89%
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.25
|Bonesupport Q2 EBIT SEK -14.9 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q2 revenue SEK 74.6 million.• Q2 gross margin 89%• Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -0.25
|30.05.
|Bonesupport Rises 7% After Carnegie Nearly Doubles Price Target
|(PLX AI) - Bonesupport shares rose 7% after analysts at Carnegie nearly doubled their price target. • Price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 55 at Carnegie, recommendation remains buy• Bonesupport...
|04.05.
|Bonesupport Q1 EBIT SEK -16.5 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q1 revenue SEK 66.3 million.• Q1 gross margin 90.5%• Q1 adjusted EPS SEK -0.25
|28.02.
|BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB: Delays within FDA postpones CERAMENT G De Novo decision
|17.02.
|Bonesupport Q4 EBIT SEK -21.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bonesupport Q4 revenue SEK 61.4 million.• Q4 gross margin 89.3%• Q4 adjusted EPS SEK -0.38
