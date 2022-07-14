Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

14 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 60,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 336.6375 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 338.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 332 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,181,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,909,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 418 333.00 08:10:27 00059997382TRLO0 LSE 888 332.50 08:16:32 00059997579TRLO0 LSE 828 332.50 08:16:32 00059997580TRLO0 LSE 53 332.00 08:43:01 00059998578TRLO0 LSE 517 332.00 09:01:02 00059999246TRLO0 LSE 853 332.00 09:01:14 00059999252TRLO0 LSE 360 332.00 09:01:14 00059999253TRLO0 LSE 374 335.50 09:25:09 00059999948TRLO0 LSE 600 335.50 09:25:09 00059999949TRLO0 LSE 1711 335.50 09:25:44 00059999977TRLO0 LSE 1279 335.50 09:27:10 00060000004TRLO0 LSE 693 335.50 09:27:10 00060000005TRLO0 LSE 678 335.50 09:27:10 00060000006TRLO0 LSE 1000 336.50 09:33:57 00060000283TRLO0 LSE 811 336.50 09:33:57 00060000284TRLO0 LSE 600 336.50 09:33:57 00060000285TRLO0 LSE 1144 336.50 09:33:57 00060000286TRLO0 LSE 1350 336.00 09:38:49 00060000430TRLO0 LSE 657 336.50 09:43:27 00060000551TRLO0 LSE 700 336.50 09:43:27 00060000552TRLO0 LSE 551 336.50 09:43:27 00060000553TRLO0 LSE 1961 336.50 09:52:11 00060000861TRLO0 LSE 284 338.50 10:31:11 00060002216TRLO0 LSE 1540 338.50 10:31:11 00060002217TRLO0 LSE 205 338.50 10:38:02 00060002377TRLO0 LSE 700 338.50 10:38:02 00060002378TRLO0 LSE 700 338.50 10:38:02 00060002379TRLO0 LSE 353 338.50 10:38:02 00060002380TRLO0 LSE 2147 338.00 10:53:02 00060002792TRLO0 LSE 103 337.00 10:53:15 00060002801TRLO0 LSE 1633 337.00 10:53:15 00060002802TRLO0 LSE 1808 338.50 12:54:05 00060005689TRLO0 LSE 684 338.50 12:59:46 00060005805TRLO0 LSE 318 338.50 12:59:46 00060005806TRLO0 LSE 807 338.50 12:59:46 00060005807TRLO0 LSE 1932 338.50 12:59:46 00060005808TRLO0 LSE 1748 337.50 13:16:04 00060006201TRLO0 LSE 762 337.50 13:31:25 00060007393TRLO0 LSE 1250 337.50 13:31:25 00060007394TRLO0 LSE 1698 336.00 13:35:11 00060007930TRLO0 LSE 700 335.00 13:44:42 00060008978TRLO0 LSE 1006 335.00 13:44:42 00060008979TRLO0 LSE 83 337.00 14:19:43 00060010696TRLO0 LSE 1973 337.00 14:19:43 00060010697TRLO0 LSE 1942 337.50 14:33:26 00060011405TRLO0 LSE 1782 337.50 14:33:26 00060011406TRLO0 LSE 108 337.50 14:33:26 00060011407TRLO0 LSE 461 337.50 14:45:01 00060012367TRLO0 LSE 1549 337.50 14:45:01 00060012368TRLO0 LSE 1789 337.00 15:00:18 00060013877TRLO0 LSE 848 337.50 15:06:13 00060014396TRLO0 LSE 1226 337.50 15:06:13 00060014397TRLO0 LSE 243 337.00 15:15:58 00060014956TRLO0 LSE 1400 337.00 15:15:58 00060014957TRLO0 LSE 215 337.00 15:15:58 00060014958TRLO0 LSE 1010 334.00 15:21:18 00060015564TRLO0 LSE 700 334.00 15:21:18 00060015565TRLO0 LSE 142 334.00 15:21:18 00060015566TRLO0 LSE 600 337.00 15:56:38 00060017928TRLO0 LSE 600 337.00 15:56:38 00060017929TRLO0 LSE 600 337.00 15:56:52 00060017940TRLO0 LSE 943 337.00 15:56:52 00060017941TRLO0 LSE 1845 336.50 15:59:54 00060018103TRLO0 LSE 203 336.50 15:59:54 00060018104TRLO0 LSE 879 336.50 16:10:30 00060019037TRLO0 LSE 455 336.50 16:10:30 00060019038TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

