Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönt unter 30.000 Gegnern! In einer Reihe mit Apple und Coinbase!
14.07.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 13

14 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 60,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 336.6375 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 338.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 332 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,181,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,909,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
418333.00 08:10:2700059997382TRLO0LSE
888332.50 08:16:3200059997579TRLO0LSE
828332.50 08:16:3200059997580TRLO0LSE
53332.00 08:43:0100059998578TRLO0LSE
517332.00 09:01:0200059999246TRLO0LSE
853332.00 09:01:1400059999252TRLO0LSE
360332.00 09:01:1400059999253TRLO0LSE
374335.50 09:25:0900059999948TRLO0LSE
600335.50 09:25:0900059999949TRLO0LSE
1711335.50 09:25:4400059999977TRLO0LSE
1279335.50 09:27:1000060000004TRLO0LSE
693335.50 09:27:1000060000005TRLO0LSE
678335.50 09:27:1000060000006TRLO0LSE
1000336.50 09:33:5700060000283TRLO0LSE
811336.50 09:33:5700060000284TRLO0LSE
600336.50 09:33:5700060000285TRLO0LSE
1144336.50 09:33:5700060000286TRLO0LSE
1350336.00 09:38:4900060000430TRLO0LSE
657336.50 09:43:2700060000551TRLO0LSE
700336.50 09:43:2700060000552TRLO0LSE
551336.50 09:43:2700060000553TRLO0LSE
1961336.50 09:52:1100060000861TRLO0LSE
284338.50 10:31:1100060002216TRLO0LSE
1540338.50 10:31:1100060002217TRLO0LSE
205338.50 10:38:0200060002377TRLO0LSE
700338.50 10:38:0200060002378TRLO0LSE
700338.50 10:38:0200060002379TRLO0LSE
353338.50 10:38:0200060002380TRLO0LSE
2147338.00 10:53:0200060002792TRLO0LSE
103337.00 10:53:1500060002801TRLO0LSE
1633337.00 10:53:1500060002802TRLO0LSE
1808338.50 12:54:0500060005689TRLO0LSE
684338.50 12:59:4600060005805TRLO0LSE
318338.50 12:59:4600060005806TRLO0LSE
807338.50 12:59:4600060005807TRLO0LSE
1932338.50 12:59:4600060005808TRLO0LSE
1748337.50 13:16:0400060006201TRLO0LSE
762337.50 13:31:2500060007393TRLO0LSE
1250337.50 13:31:2500060007394TRLO0LSE
1698336.00 13:35:1100060007930TRLO0LSE
700335.00 13:44:4200060008978TRLO0LSE
1006335.00 13:44:4200060008979TRLO0LSE
83337.00 14:19:4300060010696TRLO0LSE
1973337.00 14:19:4300060010697TRLO0LSE
1942337.50 14:33:2600060011405TRLO0LSE
1782337.50 14:33:2600060011406TRLO0LSE
108337.50 14:33:2600060011407TRLO0LSE
461337.50 14:45:0100060012367TRLO0LSE
1549337.50 14:45:0100060012368TRLO0LSE
1789337.00 15:00:18 00060013877TRLO0LSE
848337.50 15:06:1300060014396TRLO0LSE
1226337.50 15:06:1300060014397TRLO0LSE
243337.00 15:15:5800060014956TRLO0LSE
1400337.00 15:15:5800060014957TRLO0LSE
215337.00 15:15:5800060014958TRLO0LSE
1010334.00 15:21:1800060015564TRLO0LSE
700334.00 15:21:1800060015565TRLO0LSE
142334.00 15:21:1800060015566TRLO0LSE
600337.00 15:56:3800060017928TRLO0LSE
600337.00 15:56:3800060017929TRLO0LSE
600337.00 15:56:5200060017940TRLO0LSE
943337.00 15:56:5200060017941TRLO0LSE
1845336.50 15:59:5400060018103TRLO0LSE
203336.50 15:59:5400060018104TRLO0LSE
879336.50 16:10:3000060019037TRLO0LSE
455336.50 16:10:3000060019038TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
