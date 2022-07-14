Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
14.07.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
                            EUR1.086 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.917 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.076     GBP0.908 
 
                                    GBP0.913526 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080312

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,157,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5287       1.080         XDUB      08:44:22      00059998607TRLO0 
5017       1.078         XDUB      08:50:24      00059998837TRLO0 
4974       1.076         XDUB      08:50:24      00059998838TRLO0 
5647       1.076         XDUB      09:03:24      00059999295TRLO0 
1000       1.082         XDUB      09:28:11      00060000037TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      09:28:31      00060000049TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      09:30:30      00060000101TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      09:44:56      00060000609TRLO0 
1933       1.082         XDUB      09:44:56      00060000610TRLO0 
3580       1.082         XDUB      09:52:26      00060000946TRLO0 
107       1.080         XDUB      11:38:37      00060004025TRLO0 
948       1.084         XDUB      12:09:54      00060004597TRLO0 
6274       1.086         XDUB      12:14:03      00060004711TRLO0 
6838       1.086         XDUB      12:14:03      00060004712TRLO0 
243       1.082         XDUB      13:12:51      00060006071TRLO0 
5308       1.080         XDUB      13:30:13      00060006922TRLO0 
4611       1.078         XDUB      13:40:07      00060008486TRLO0 
1265       1.078         XDUB      13:40:07      00060008487TRLO0 
2500       1.080         XDUB      13:40:07      00060008488TRLO0 
3549       1.080         XDUB      13:40:07      00060008489TRLO0 
5600       1.080         XDUB      15:00:15      00060013820TRLO0 
511       1.080         XDUB      15:00:15      00060013821TRLO0 
2132       1.080         XDUB      15:00:15      00060013847TRLO0 
1489       1.080         XDUB      15:00:15      00060013848TRLO0 
947       1.080         XDUB      15:15:36      00060014873TRLO0 
2565       1.078         XDUB      15:16:32      00060015056TRLO0 
3418       1.078         XDUB      15:16:32      00060015057TRLO0 
2500       1.078         XDUB      15:16:32      00060015058TRLO0 
2400       1.078         XDUB      15:16:32      00060015059TRLO0 
3285       1.080         XDUB      15:16:32      00060015060TRLO0 
269       1.082         XDUB      15:59:17      00060018078TRLO0 
3142       1.082         XDUB      15:59:17      00060018079TRLO0 
2449       1.082         XDUB      15:59:17      00060018080TRLO0 
1900       1.078         XDUB      16:06:46      00060018540TRLO0 
812       1.078         XDUB      16:19:50      00060019671TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5165       90.90         XLON      08:39:01      00059998477TRLO0 
205       91.20         XLON      08:42:35      00059998568TRLO0 
4098       91.20         XLON      08:43:38      00059998584TRLO0 
4121       90.80         XLON      08:50:24      00059998836TRLO0 
794       91.20         XLON      09:12:36      00059999575TRLO0 
1796       91.60         XLON      09:28:14      00060000038TRLO0 
1084       91.60         XLON      09:28:14      00060000039TRLO0 
2        91.60         XLON      09:28:14      00060000040TRLO0 
2115       91.60         XLON      09:28:14      00060000041TRLO0 
1029       91.60         XLON      09:28:14      00060000042TRLO0 
1000       91.40         XLON      09:28:14      00060000043TRLO0 
2822       91.40         XLON      09:28:14      00060000044TRLO0 
4097       91.30         XLON      09:28:21      00060000045TRLO0 
648       91.30         XLON      09:28:31      00060000048TRLO0 
3000       91.30         XLON      09:28:31      00060000047TRLO0 
2684       91.30         XLON      10:09:22      00060001509TRLO0 
1187       91.30         XLON      10:09:22      00060001508TRLO0 
1117       91.40         XLON      11:00:29      00060003102TRLO0 
1118       91.40         XLON      11:00:29      00060003101TRLO0 
185       91.40         XLON      11:00:29      00060003103TRLO0 
117       91.40         XLON      11:05:46      00060003260TRLO0 
1826       91.40         XLON      11:10:24      00060003396TRLO0 
351       91.40         XLON      11:10:24      00060003395TRLO0 
18        91.40         XLON      11:10:24      00060003394TRLO0 
1062       91.40         XLON      11:10:24      00060003393TRLO0 
194       91.40         XLON      11:10:24      00060003392TRLO0 
4052       91.60         XLON      12:14:03      00060004708TRLO0 
249       91.70         XLON      12:14:03      00060004709TRLO0 
299       91.70         XLON      12:14:03      00060004710TRLO0 
4791       91.60         XLON      12:14:04      00060004713TRLO0 
36        91.30         XLON      13:12:51      00060006072TRLO0 
156       91.50         XLON      13:30:04      00060006806TRLO0 
1408       91.50         XLON      13:30:04      00060006805TRLO0 
2665       91.50         XLON      13:30:04      00060006807TRLO0 
4277       91.40         XLON      13:30:11      00060006912TRLO0 
3435       91.30         XLON      14:17:59      00060010624TRLO0 
241       91.30         XLON      14:17:59      00060010623TRLO0 
2684       91.20         XLON      14:20:15      00060010764TRLO0 
1629       91.20         XLON      14:20:15      00060010765TRLO0 
3000       91.10         XLON      14:35:18      00060011512TRLO0 
182       91.30         XLON      14:54:01      00060012913TRLO0 
3000       91.30         XLON      14:54:01      00060012912TRLO0 
293       91.30         XLON      14:54:01      00060012911TRLO0 
2        91.30         XLON      14:54:01      00060012910TRLO0 
3672       91.30         XLON      15:04:18      00060014217TRLO0 
4258       91.40         XLON      15:15:06      00060014837TRLO0 
3150       91.30         XLON      15:16:23      00060015045TRLO0 
1041       91.30         XLON      15:16:23      00060015046TRLO0 
1887       91.60         XLON      15:50:28      00060017520TRLO0 
2059       91.60         XLON      15:51:44      00060017616TRLO0 
3979       91.60         XLON      15:58:51      00060018058TRLO0 
2069       91.70         XLON      15:58:51      00060018059TRLO0 
1434       91.40         XLON      16:10:51      00060019086TRLO0 
1108       91.40         XLON      16:11:51      00060019172TRLO0 
1109       91.40         XLON      16:11:51      00060019171TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  174568 
EQS News ID:  1397559 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
