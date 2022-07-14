DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 EUR1.086 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.917 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.076 GBP0.908 GBP0.913526 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.080312

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,157,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5287 1.080 XDUB 08:44:22 00059998607TRLO0 5017 1.078 XDUB 08:50:24 00059998837TRLO0 4974 1.076 XDUB 08:50:24 00059998838TRLO0 5647 1.076 XDUB 09:03:24 00059999295TRLO0 1000 1.082 XDUB 09:28:11 00060000037TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:28:31 00060000049TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:30:30 00060000101TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:44:56 00060000609TRLO0 1933 1.082 XDUB 09:44:56 00060000610TRLO0 3580 1.082 XDUB 09:52:26 00060000946TRLO0 107 1.080 XDUB 11:38:37 00060004025TRLO0 948 1.084 XDUB 12:09:54 00060004597TRLO0 6274 1.086 XDUB 12:14:03 00060004711TRLO0 6838 1.086 XDUB 12:14:03 00060004712TRLO0 243 1.082 XDUB 13:12:51 00060006071TRLO0 5308 1.080 XDUB 13:30:13 00060006922TRLO0 4611 1.078 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008486TRLO0 1265 1.078 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008487TRLO0 2500 1.080 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008488TRLO0 3549 1.080 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008489TRLO0 5600 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013820TRLO0 511 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013821TRLO0 2132 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013847TRLO0 1489 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013848TRLO0 947 1.080 XDUB 15:15:36 00060014873TRLO0 2565 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015056TRLO0 3418 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015057TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015058TRLO0 2400 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015059TRLO0 3285 1.080 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015060TRLO0 269 1.082 XDUB 15:59:17 00060018078TRLO0 3142 1.082 XDUB 15:59:17 00060018079TRLO0 2449 1.082 XDUB 15:59:17 00060018080TRLO0 1900 1.078 XDUB 16:06:46 00060018540TRLO0 812 1.078 XDUB 16:19:50 00060019671TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5165 90.90 XLON 08:39:01 00059998477TRLO0 205 91.20 XLON 08:42:35 00059998568TRLO0 4098 91.20 XLON 08:43:38 00059998584TRLO0 4121 90.80 XLON 08:50:24 00059998836TRLO0 794 91.20 XLON 09:12:36 00059999575TRLO0 1796 91.60 XLON 09:28:14 00060000038TRLO0 1084 91.60 XLON 09:28:14 00060000039TRLO0 2 91.60 XLON 09:28:14 00060000040TRLO0 2115 91.60 XLON 09:28:14 00060000041TRLO0 1029 91.60 XLON 09:28:14 00060000042TRLO0 1000 91.40 XLON 09:28:14 00060000043TRLO0 2822 91.40 XLON 09:28:14 00060000044TRLO0 4097 91.30 XLON 09:28:21 00060000045TRLO0 648 91.30 XLON 09:28:31 00060000048TRLO0 3000 91.30 XLON 09:28:31 00060000047TRLO0 2684 91.30 XLON 10:09:22 00060001509TRLO0 1187 91.30 XLON 10:09:22 00060001508TRLO0 1117 91.40 XLON 11:00:29 00060003102TRLO0 1118 91.40 XLON 11:00:29 00060003101TRLO0 185 91.40 XLON 11:00:29 00060003103TRLO0 117 91.40 XLON 11:05:46 00060003260TRLO0 1826 91.40 XLON 11:10:24 00060003396TRLO0 351 91.40 XLON 11:10:24 00060003395TRLO0 18 91.40 XLON 11:10:24 00060003394TRLO0 1062 91.40 XLON 11:10:24 00060003393TRLO0 194 91.40 XLON 11:10:24 00060003392TRLO0 4052 91.60 XLON 12:14:03 00060004708TRLO0 249 91.70 XLON 12:14:03 00060004709TRLO0 299 91.70 XLON 12:14:03 00060004710TRLO0 4791 91.60 XLON 12:14:04 00060004713TRLO0 36 91.30 XLON 13:12:51 00060006072TRLO0 156 91.50 XLON 13:30:04 00060006806TRLO0 1408 91.50 XLON 13:30:04 00060006805TRLO0 2665 91.50 XLON 13:30:04 00060006807TRLO0 4277 91.40 XLON 13:30:11 00060006912TRLO0 3435 91.30 XLON 14:17:59 00060010624TRLO0 241 91.30 XLON 14:17:59 00060010623TRLO0 2684 91.20 XLON 14:20:15 00060010764TRLO0 1629 91.20 XLON 14:20:15 00060010765TRLO0 3000 91.10 XLON 14:35:18 00060011512TRLO0 182 91.30 XLON 14:54:01 00060012913TRLO0 3000 91.30 XLON 14:54:01 00060012912TRLO0 293 91.30 XLON 14:54:01 00060012911TRLO0 2 91.30 XLON 14:54:01 00060012910TRLO0 3672 91.30 XLON 15:04:18 00060014217TRLO0 4258 91.40 XLON 15:15:06 00060014837TRLO0 3150 91.30 XLON 15:16:23 00060015045TRLO0 1041 91.30 XLON 15:16:23 00060015046TRLO0 1887 91.60 XLON 15:50:28 00060017520TRLO0 2059 91.60 XLON 15:51:44 00060017616TRLO0 3979 91.60 XLON 15:58:51 00060018058TRLO0 2069 91.70 XLON 15:58:51 00060018059TRLO0 1434 91.40 XLON 16:10:51 00060019086TRLO0 1108 91.40 XLON 16:11:51 00060019172TRLO0 1109 91.40 XLON 16:11:51 00060019171TRLO0

