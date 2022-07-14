DJ Renewi plc: Q1 Trading in line with expectations

14 July 2022

Renewi plc

("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Q1 Trading in line with expectations

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product company, announces its trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2022.

Group revenue and EBIT for the first quarter were ahead of the prior year and in line with our expectations. Recyclate prices have remained resilient; although ferrous metal prices have reduced from their peak over the past few months, prices remain well above historic averages. We also continue to maintain tight cost control and to actively manage the impact of inflationary cost pressures.

The acquisition of Paro has received approval from the competition authority and works council in the Netherlands and is expected to complete in August.

Good progress continues to be made with our three value drivers - our innovation pipeline, the recovery of earnings at Mineralz & Water and the Renewi 2.0 programme - which will deliver significant additional revenues and margin over the next three years and beyond. Installation of the first part of the Vlarema 8 project in Ghent has started and is on track to begin commissioning later this year.

Our cash performance in the first quarter was in line with our expectations, with core net debt as at 30 June 2022 increasing by EUR18m to EUR321m and leverage remaining below 1.5x net debt to EBITDA.

Legislative and regulatory changes continue to support the transition to increased recycling. For example, in June 2022 the EU Parliament approved the reform of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) with, among others, the inclusion of waste incineration. Waste incinerators will have to buy emission credits for each tonne of CO2 they emit when processing household, company and industrial waste. This additional cost of incineration will be a catalyst for the recycling sector, as the inclusion of waste incineration in the EU ETS will incentivise the extraction of as much recyclable material as possible before incineration takes place, similar to the Vlarema 8 legislation in Flanders.

Our expectations for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 remain unchanged.

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

