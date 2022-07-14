

BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) reported that its first-half operating profit improved 25.1% from prior year. Operating margin was 13.9% compared to 11.9%. Net sales increased 7.4% at constant exchange rates, or was up 6.5% at current rates. Looking forward, the Group Management is convinced that the goal of double-digit sales growth in local currencies for the entire year 2022 defined at the beginning of the year remains realistic.



First-half net income attributable to shareholders increased to 311 million Swiss francs from 267 million francs, last year. Earnings per registered share was 1.20 francs compared to 1.03 francs. Net sales were 3.61 billion francs compared to 3.39 billion francs.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWATCH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de