14.07.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Swiss Properties Invest A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, July 14, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
Swiss Properties Invest share (short name: SWISS) starts today on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark. Swiss Properties Invest belongs to the Real Estate
sector and is the 2nd company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
Copenhagen in 2022 and is the 53nd company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Swiss Properties Invest, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish
holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest, which
were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is
to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial
properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in
Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors. 

"We are happy to have been listed at First North Growth Market", says Keld
Østergaard CEO Swiss Properties Invest AG. "The process of listing has been an
exciting one and we have been blessed with the help and support from a lot of
good people. Especially our group of co-investors with whom we have invested
for years have been amazing and absolutely essential for succeeding being
listed. Now, we look forward to assembling and growing a strong portfolio of
value generating commercial properties in economic "safe haven" Switzerland". 

"We are proud to welcome Swiss Properties Invest to the Nasdaq First North
Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We
look forward to following the company, its further growth journey, and to give
them the liquidity and visibility that come along with a listing on our
market". 

Swiss Properties Invest has appointed Baker Tilly Corporate Finance as
Certified Advisor. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq media contact

Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
