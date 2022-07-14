

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Information services company, Experian plc (EXPN.L) Thursday said its revenue in the first quarter grew 7% at actual exchange rates and 9% at constant exchange rates.



Organic revenue growth stood at 8%.



Looking forward, Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Our expectations for the full year are unchanged. We expect organic revenue growth in the range of 7-9%, total revenue growth in the range of 8-10% and modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates.'







