

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF) and Apollo Global Management (APO) on Wednesday announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Apollo-managed funds and entities to make a 500-million-euro investment into an ad hoc operating affiliate of Air France that would own a pool of spare engines dedicated to the airline's Engineering and Maintenance activities.



Under the agreement, Apollo affiliated entities would subscribe to perpetual bonds issued by the ad hoc operating affiliate, which would be accounted as equity under IFRS.



The proceeds of the transaction would enable Air France-KLM and Air France to further redeem the French State perpetual bonds and benefit from lower financing costs. The perpetual bonds would bear an interest rate of 6 percent for the first 3 years, and gradual step ups and caps would be applied thereafter. Air France would have the ability to redeem the bonds at any time after year 3.



This structure would incur no change of ownership, operational and social aspects of Air France Engineering and Maintenance activity. It could also help finance the acquisition of additional spare engines to support Air France's fleet renewal program. There would be no change in the way Air France uses the spare engines, and no impact on Air France or Air France-KLM employees' contracts.



Deutsche Bank AG and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP are acting as exclusive financial and legal advisors to Air France-KLM. Apollo Global Management was advised by Milbank LLP and Jeantet as legal advisors.



Shares of Air France-KLM (AFRAF) closed Monday's trading at $1.14. Shares of Apollo Global Management (APO) closed Wednesday's trading at $50.30, down $0.41 or 0.81 percent from the previous close.







