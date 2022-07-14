

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), on Thursday, issued trading update for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022, and said it expects adjusted operating profit to be in line with current market consensus.



Throughout the year the Group experienced both exceptional input cost inflation and supply chain disruptions, most recently further exacerbated by the Ukraine war. These impacts have been predominantly offset through pricing actions.



As a result, following first half revenue declines of 6.6% on a constant currency basis, revenue grew by 13.4% in the second half to produce Group revenue growth of 2.9% at constant currency for the full year.







