Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 13
[14.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,437,000.00
|EUR
|0
|111,459,423.19
|8.9619
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|910,911.89
|90.3682
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,725,176.13
|97.512
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|146,592.00
|USD
|4,470.0000
|16,153,162.01
|110.1913
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|104,329.00
|GBP
|0
|11,456,544.10
|109.8117
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|298,681.00
|EUR
|0
|32,255,520.36
|107.9932
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,279.00
|CHF
|0
|5,796,254.02
|102.9914
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,967,000.00
|EUR
|0
|69,446,347.04
|8.7167
