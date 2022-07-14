DJ HPS Home Power Solutions wins DGNB sustainability award with picea

HPS Home Power Solutions wins DGNB sustainability award with picea . Winner of the Sustainability Challenge 2022 in the field of innovation. . Award for innovations that contribute to climate protection or the circular economy. . Acknowledgement for the pioneering role of HPS.

Berlin, 14 July 2022 - HPS Home Power Solutions (HPS), the world's leading provider of green hydrogen-based year-round electricity storage for buildings, has won this year's Sustainability Challenge of the German Sustainable Building Council (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen, DGNB) in the category "Innovation". The competition honours the best innovations in the construction and real estate industry. The contribution to climate protection or the circular economy are key criteria for the jury. At this year's DGNB Sustainability Day and the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the DGNB on 8 July 2022, HPS was awarded the prize directly in Stuttgart. "We are pleased that we were able to convince with our year-round electricity storage system picea and its innovative strength. The award is a great honour for us. In particular, we see it as an appreciation for our fantastic team, who made today's success possible at all. We developed picea in many years of work and for the first time brought a green hydrogen-based year-round electricity storage system for buildings to the market. Our company purpose is based substantially on the idea of sustainability and the positive impact we can create on our environment with our product. We are therefore particularly pleased and motivated to receive an award from the German Sustainable Building Council, the purpose of which is to further develop these values and establish them in the market," says Zeyad Abul-Ella, founder and CEO of HPS. As a non-profit organization, the DGNB is committed to a future-proof environment. The aim is to transform the construction and real estate sector towards an appropriate understanding of quality as the basis for responsible, sustainable action. The ambition of the DGNB Sustainability Challenge is to provide a platform for unique innovations and to honour the best of them. After an eleven-member jury had selected the best participants in each category for the finals from more than 100 applications in an initial digital selection round, they had the opportunity to present their projects on site at the DGNB Sustainability Day. Subsequently, the winners of each category were selected and awarded by the jury. "The decision was enormously difficult for us as a jury," says Dr Christine Lemaitre, Executive Director of the DGNB and part of the selection committee. "All the finalists presented themselves excellently, so I can only congratulate them all. They are the best evidence that there are smart, forward-thinking people in our industry who can combine sustainability with innovation." About picea picea is the world's first commercially available hydrogen-based year-round electricity storage system for buildings. The surplus energy generated by the photovoltaic system on sunny days is stored as green hydrogen and used in the dark season to supply electricity and heat. picea enables a CO[2]-free full supply of energy all year-round and reduces heating costs. Per year, a picea system avoids about three tons of CO[2] emissions and this is equivalent to the amount that 130 spruce trees capture annually. picea has received several prestigious awards, most recently the Handelsblatt Energy Award, the Smarter E Award 2021 and the Sustainability Challenge 2022 of the German Sustainable Building Council. About HPS Home Power Solutions AG HPS is the world leader in the development and production of year-round electricity storage systems based on green hydrogen for homes, multi-family houses and commercial properties. HPS addresses important areas of the transition to green energy with its highly innovative picea year-round electricity storage system. Users can generate and store carbon-free energy to supply buildings with electricity and heat throughout the year. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2014 by Zeyad Abul-Ella and Dr. Henrik Colell and stands for reliability, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy systems. For more information, visit: www.homepowersolutions.de Inquiries to HPS Home Power Solutions AG Nils Boenigk (Public Affairs & Public Relations) Phone: +49 30 235914-704 Email: nbo@homepowersolutions.de

