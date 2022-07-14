UL Solutions Advances Power Tool Safety with Addition of New Laboratory in Germany

The laboratory provides European power tool manufacturers comprehensive safety, performance, quality, reliability and certification testing services that address regulatory compliance and destination market access.

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, has officially opened a new power tool laboratory. Complementing UL Solutions offices and laboratories in Germany, the power tool laboratory provides testing, inspection and certification services for a diverse range of power tool products for customers across Europe.

"Today marks an exciting new day in our relationship with European power tool manufacturers as we commemorate the opening of a new, state-of-the-art UL Solutions laboratory in Neu-Isenberg," said Giorgio Decataldo, business development manager in the Appliances, HVAC and Lighting group at UL Solutions. "Given our mission of working for a safer world, UL Solutions is dedicated to using its testing and certification expertise to help power tool manufacturers in Europe open new markets, forge partnerships and succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

The new UL Solutions power tool laboratory provides a local comprehensive service provider to power tool manufacturers across Europe and helps empower manufacturers shorten development cycles and increase speed to market while navigating regulatory complexities. Capabilities at the Neu-Isenberg power tools facility include:

Safety testing and certification for North American access and for conformance to standards to earn the UL Mark

Power tool battery and charger testing

Testing to support IECEE Test Report and Certificates for worldwide access Energy efficiency requirements and testing

Performance testing

Smart tools privacy and cybersecurity services

Certification needs assessment

"The trends driving growth in the power tool market include demands for tools that are connected, easily operated, portable, battery-powered and energy-efficient," said Davide Atzeni, senior business manager in the Appliances, HVAC and Lighting group at UL Solutions. "With these innovations come the need for safety science expertise to transform big, complex challenges into business opportunities. UL Solutions is dedicated to harnessing its scientific approach, testing capabilities and certification expertise to help power tool manufacturers in Europe open new markets and succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

According to Market Data Forecast, the growth of the power tool market can be attributed to the rising demand for cordless tools with the rapid adoption of flexible battery systems, the growing popularity of the do-it-yourself (DIY) culture and infrastructure developments to meet the needs of increasing populations. The North American power tools market is also expected to grow significantly in the construction, manufacturing and automotive industries.

In addition, according to M&M Report, North America accounted for 38% of the overall power tools market in 2019 and is expected to have strong momentum inthe global power tools market over the next decade. In Europe, the power tools market is forecast to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% between 2022 and 2029 and reach an annual sales level of $1,797,946,000 (USD) by 2029. Asia Pacific also offers significant growth opportunities to power tool manufacturers due to rising income levels, an upsurge in construction activities and growth in manufacturing industries.

"Adding testing capabilities in Germany will strengthen our ability to help customers export products to destination markets, such as North America, while meeting safety and performance testing and certification needs in Europe," Atzeni said. "Small and medium-sized European power tool manufacturers want to be more competitive with established brands in the North American market. However, current European-based certifiers lack the North American market awareness and acceptance that the UL Mark offers. The presence of UL Solutions in Germany means that local manufacturers have a global partner to help them navigate regulatory landscape complexities worldwide."

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

