Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable digital products and customer experiences faster, today announced Jason Nash will serve as Vice President of Consulting Services as part of Emergn's Global Services organization.

As VP of consulting, Nash will be responsible for shaping Emergn's client teams to drive better business and technology outcomes, higher productivity, profitability, and growth. Nash's primary objective will be to combine Emergn's consulting and learning services, ensuring that Emergn customer solutions are more complete and customers more directly benefit from the company's well-known approach, Value, Flow and Quality, which provides organizations with the skills, capabilities, and thinking that's needed to enact successful change and transformation.

"Jason brings the creative thinking, skills, and experience in all things product and portfolio, including a deep understanding of the end-to-end process organizations undertake to bring their best ideas to market," said Alex Adamopoulos, founder and CEO of Emergn. "His experience will be instrumental in Emergn's journey as we continue to help our customers transform their businesses especially as they need to shift and be mindful of changing economies and work climates."

Nash brings more than thirty years of experience in both the consulting and the technology industry. He has worked at some of the world's leading blue-chip organizations including Sony, Barclays Bank, and Microsoft. Nash has led global product management teams rolling out SaaS solutions in B2B tech at both a global and regional scale, including at Travelport where he held the unique role of Chief Storyteller. There, he crafted, evangelized, and rolled out a modern, relevant story across the company, in addition to leading the global marketing teams and establishing the Travelport Labs Accelerator. Most recently, he served as head of product at BigChange, an organization on a mission to liberate businesses through its field service management software, where he drove an agile delivery shift and better product management operating model.

"I've always had a deep passion for helping organizations win their customers' hearts and minds and I'm eager to put my experience in technology, agile, and product to work to build upon Emergn's impressive consulting organization and deliver on our mission of improving the way people and companies work, forever," said Nash.

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn helps some of the world's most respected businesses-including Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and Global 2000 companies-develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn offers learning, consulting, and technology services to help clients own their transformation, and create high-performing teams. Our capabilities span product innovation, experience design, product delivery, intelligent automation, learning skills and capabilities, data and analytics, and business transformation. Emergn has spent more than a decade perfecting its context-specific and outcomes-driven approach to transformation based on three principles: Value, Flow and Quality. This unique approach provides Emergn's clients with the frameworks, models and tools needed to drive lasting, sustainable change to the way they work and transform. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

