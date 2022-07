US commercial, industrial, and non-profit solar developers can now generate power purchase agreements via Sustainable Capital Finance's developer platform.From pv magazine USA Energy Toolbase has launched a new partnership with Sustainable Capital Finance, giving it the ability to instantly generate power purchase agreement (PPA) financing quotes for commercial, industrial, and non-profit solar projects. The PPA generator tool joins the company's ETB Developer platform and is designed for projects above 100 kW in size. The modeling platform allows developers to create accurate and transparent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...