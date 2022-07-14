DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0784
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6038686
CODE: INRU LN
ISIN: FR0010375766
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 174574 EQS News ID: 1397665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397665&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 14, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)