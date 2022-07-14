Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPVB ISIN: SE0015797352 Ticker-Symbol: 6XF 
Frankfurt
05.07.22
09:16 Uhr
0,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TWIIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWIIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.07.2022 | 10:53
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Twiik TO2 (356/22)

At the request of Twiik AB, equity rights in Twiik will be traded on First
North as from July 22, 2022. 



Security name: Twiik AB TO2
----------------------------
Short name:   Twiik TO2  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018041030
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  262431   
----------------------------

Terms: Each Warrant entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new 
     share in the Company. The subscription price for subscription of shares
     with the support of Warrants amounts to 70 percent of the       
     volume-weighted average price for the Company's share during a period 
     of 10 trading days prior to 13 February 2023, not less than the quota 
     value for the share (SEK 0.50 as of today) and not more than SEK 2.00. 
     The subscription price is rounded up to two decimals.         
    The exercise period for subscription of shares with the support of the 
     Warrants will run from and including 13 February 2023 up to and    
     including 24 February 2023.                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 13 February 2023 - 24 February 2023                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  8 February 2023                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB at +46 8 5277 5020.
TWIIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.