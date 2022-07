Solid State is acquiring Custom Power, a California-based battery systems manufacturer and energy solutions provider, for up to $45.0m (c £36.0m) in cash. It is raising up to £27.2m (gross) through a placing and open offer at 1,025p/share to partly finance the acquisition. Management believes that the acquisition will be earnings enhancing in its first full year (FY24).

