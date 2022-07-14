Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.07.2022 | 11:29
First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - increase

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 15 July 2022. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue. 



Name:              ViroGates    
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061030574  
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:           VIRO      
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 3.170.083 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Change:             158.507 shares 
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  3.328.590 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 60     
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1      
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          155530     
-------------------------------------------------











________________________________________________________________________________
_____________________ 

For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance, Per Lönn, tel. +46 40 200 250

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079265
