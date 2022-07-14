First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - increase

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 15 July 2022. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: ViroGates ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061030574 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 3.170.083 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 158.507 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 3.328.590 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 60 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155530 ------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________ For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, Per Lönn, tel. +46 40 200 250 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079265