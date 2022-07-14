Golf ace Ian Poulter teams up with OKX

Poulter will be announced as an ambassador at this week's Open Championship, where he will wear OKX-branded attire

Fans will be able to follow along as Poulter embarks on his own informative 'crypto investment journey'

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 14, 2022, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, today announceda partnership with internationally decorated golfer Ian Poulter.

OKX will work with Poulter to present the possibilities of web3 and crypto trading to golf fans, alongside helping them make better and more responsible investment decisions. The five-time Ryder Cup winner will debut his new ambassadorial role at the 150th Open Championship on Thursday, July 14. Known for his often-outrageous golf attire, 'The Postman' will tee off wearing a specially designed OKX-branded visor and trousers at the tournament.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "Ian is a perfect fit for OKX. As we have seen throughout his 25-year career, he epitomises both the winning mentality needed to perform at the highest level and the ability to remain composed under pressure. He will both help those in the golf sphere learn about OKX's world-leading trading platform and educate a new audience on responsible crypto trading. Given that OKX is one of the original crypto exchanges, there is no more fitting time to announce this partnership than during The Open, the world's oldest golf tournament."

The pairing of Poulter and OKX brings together a voracious appetite for success and belief in progress. Both golf and the financial markets are currently undergoing significant disruption, with traditional formats and methods being challenged by new entrants. Cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets have become the commodities of choice for some investors, with decentralized finance also challenging the traditional finance space.

Ian Poulter said: "Golf is changing-it's modernising-and so are the financial markets. I am by no means a traditional thinker, so I am excited to be involved in something that is putting innovation into action and enabling financial inclusion. OKX is a leader in this, and I am thrilled both to be partnering with them and to be sharing my own crypto journey with my fans."

OKX will be advising Poulter as he embraces the opportunities provided by web3, such as launching unique NFTs and collaborating on plans for new golfing experiences within the metaverse.

A keen and 'crypto-curious' investor, Poulter will be guided by OKX as he makes use of its safe, reliable trading platform, which already counts 20 million users in over 180 international markets.

Fans will be able to follow Poulter as he begins his crypto trading journey. This will both give them insights into his life off the golf course and provide information to help them make better and more responsible investment decisions themselves.

About OKX

OKX is a leading crypto trading app, and a Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for investors and professional traders globally.

Since 2017, OKX has served a global community of people who share a common interest in participating in a new financial system that is designed to be a level playing field for everyone. We strive to educate people on the potential of crypto markets and how to invest and trade responsibly. Beyond the OKX trading app, the OKX Wallet is our latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

