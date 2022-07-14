Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 14.7.2022 WARRANTS (Record Id 205474) Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 30 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 15.7.2022. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079282