- (PLX AI) - Balco Group Q2 revenue SEK 351 million.
- • Q2 orders SEK 364 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 20 million
|13:10
|Balco Group Q2 EBIT SEK 27 Million
|13:07
|BALCO GROUP AB: Continued net sales growth but a smaller number of loss projects negatively affect the result
|Acting CEO of Balco Group AB
|BALCO GROUP AB: Invitation to presentation of Balco's second quarter report 2022
|Balco CEO Lundahl Resigns
|(PLX AI) - Balco Group CEO Kenneth Lundahl resigns.• The recruitment process will start immediately• Lundahl will leave his role no later than mid-December
