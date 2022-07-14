Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 13:22
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securitas receives regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Security

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas today announces that it has been granted the required regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Security which was announced on December 8, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed around July 22, 2022.

Further information:
Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, VP Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-receives-regulatory-approvals-for-the-acquisition-of-stanley-security,c3601320

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3601320/1604459.pdf

Regulatory approval Stanley_220714_final

© 2022 PR Newswire
