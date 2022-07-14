X World Games ranks as the number one GameFi DApp and the number 2 overall DApp on the BNBchain on DappRadar's rankings.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - X World Games, the GameFi company behind the popular titles Dream Card V1 and Dream Card V2, has been launching numerous major game updates, new Play-to-Earn tokenomics, and NFT mechanisms to their community over the past few months. The X World Games team is grateful for ranking number one GameFi DApp on the BNB Chain for its user's on DappRadar.





The New Game Updates for Dream Card V1 & V2

On June 24th, the X World Games community celebrated Dream Card V1's first anniversary with a massive giveaway event. The team gave away 300,000 $XWG tokens to the community and 300,000 $XWG worth of EXP and Skill props to long-time dedicated players. For the celebration, the X World Games team also released the highly anticipated Ragnarök ranked season for Dream Card V1. This new game mode brought new features to Dream Card V1, such as introducing Runes, a new ranking system, an in-game battle pass and anti-stall mechanics. Players of Ragnarök will battle for the grand prize of 700,000 XWG$ tokens all summer.

Dream Card V2 also launched a new game mode, "Protect the World"! Players who attempt to clear the latest stages in this rigorous game mode would be rewarded with high-quality upgrade materials for their team. Adding this challenging new chapter to the series was exclusive to players who beat the high levels.

The New NFT Dream Card crafting Mechanism

Before June ended, the X World Games team launched their NFT card crafting mechanism, Dream Card Evolution. With Evolution, players could recycle their lower-level Dream Cards in exchange for higher-level cards, allowing players to strengthen their decks in new ways, just in time for the Ragnarök ranked season. Dream Card Fusion- another NFT card crafting mechanism will be coming this July, and players will be able to fuse fragments of NFT assets known as SHARDS to combine for their chance at their favourite Dream Card heroes. X World Games will continue introducing more ways for Dream Card players to level up their teams for battle.

Edwin Liu, Co-Founder and CGO of X World Games, says,

"We're glad to see XWG achieve such a milestone after three years of working hard. It's not easy to run a project that experienced two rounds of the bear market. However, we will make our community a top priority as usual and keep delivering energetic and entertaining content to continue the growth and prosperity of the XWG ecosystem."

More is coming to the XWG universe and are slated to release over the next few months and this year, including Dream Card Fusion- another NFT card crafting mechanism, more new games, and the launching of their highly anticipated Dream Idols, an entertainment metaverse project.

Despite recent market sentiments, the X World Games team shows unwavering support for their games and community members.

About X World Games





Founded in 2018, X World Games ("XWG") aims to build the next-gen decentralized gaming metaverse.

X World Games' vision is to build a diversified gaming ecosystem that connects traditional gamers with the blockchain world while inviting more game developers into the crypto by creating and providing the underlying blockchain framework.

With its gaming innovation, a crypto game - Dream Card, NFT Marketplace and DeFi Pool, X World Games now serves over 2 million registered gamers. It has quickly become one of the fastest-growing crypto gaming platforms in the ecosystem.

Where to find X World Games:

Web | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | GitHub

