ACL Digital Joins the Arm Approved Design Partner Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, has joined the Arm Approved Design Partner (AADP) program. ACL Digital has been a proud partner of the Arm global ecosystem for over ten years and has worked with multiple customers using Arm IP. ACL Digital can help customers get the correct, first-time design implementation and save from costly silicon respin cycles. The AADP program recognition involved a rigorous audit process by Arm, checking for project success, IP management and security, financial stability, business continuity planning, project management capability, defined procedures, design flows, quality certification, and trained staff and development plans.

As part of the AADP program, Arm recognizes that ACL Digital has the ability and track record of extensive experience using Arm IP for various clients in their implementations. ACL Digital will also receive training support from Arm and implementation expertise as necessary to improve the quality of output. Within the program ACL Digital will also receive training support, roadmap updates and access to comprehensive sales collateral.

ACL Digital's expertise as a solutions provider also addresses a number of Arm's key focus areas including High Performance Computing (HPC), artificial intelligence and machine learning, IoT, and 5G. To date, ACL Digital has many tape-outs to its credit, from 180nm technology down to 5nm in networking, consumer electronics, mobile, and telecom domains.

The semiconductor practice at ACL Digital has a rich repository of Centre of Excellences (CoEs) in HPC, automotive, wireless networking, and IoT market segments. These CoEs put together best practices, technology research, methodology, training and governance in one place to cater to their varied market segments. ACL Digital also has rigorous processes and infrastructure (IT and Engineering) to handle design customizations.

ACL Digital works with market leaders to build products based on the Arm architecture and assist with implementation and development needs, enabling customers to drive down power consumption and costs considerably.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, said, "With the explosive growth of various use cases on IoT, HPC, and extensive AI and ML needs, we see a trend from "off the shelf" to more customized designs. With ACL Digital's expertise in IPs, silicon product development, and the Arm AADP partnership, customers now have a reliable path to low power and low-risk silicon."

"The Arm Approved Design Partner program showcases industry experts that customers can trust to develop and manufacture Arm-based SoCs," said Ciarán Dunne, vice president and general manager, Partner Enablement at Arm. "With this accreditation, customers can be assured of ACL Digital's expertise in designing high-quality Arm-based silicon designs."

About Arm

Arm technology is defining the future of computing. Our energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 225 billion chips and our technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, we are enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, we are delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world - from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.

For more information, please visit https://www.arm.com/

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader.

We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework. By integrating our strategic design, engineering, and industry capabilities, we help our clients decode the digital world and accelerate their growth journey.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 42,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

For more information, please visit https://www.acldigital.com/industries/semiconductor

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg