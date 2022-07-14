For the following instruments the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 15 July 2022:

Trading model: Continuous Trading



Instrument Name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. QH9 US00486H1059 --- SDX1 (partition 55)

ADVA Optical Networking SE ADV DE0005103006 SDX1 (partition 55) GER0 (partition 55)



Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes listed will not be deleted.



