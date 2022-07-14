Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Stuttgart
14.07.22
08:00 Uhr
8,830 Euro
+0,060
+0,68 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7709,07015:01
8,7309,03015:01
Dow Jones News
14.07.2022 | 14:01
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting

DJ Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting 14-Jul-2022 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Renewi plc

("Renewi" or the "Company")

Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting

Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 16 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 24 May 2022 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows; 

Resolution                  Votes For      Votes Against    Votes  Total votes cast (ex 
                                            Withheld Votes Withheld) 
                       No. of   % of   No. of   % of   No. of  No. of   % of Issued 
                       shares   shares  shares   shares  shares  shares   Share 
                             voted        voted             Capital 
1. To receive and adopt the 2022 report and  40,478,268 99.97%  12,216  0.03%   276,545 40,490,484 50.57% 
accounts 
2. To approve the Remuneration Report     40,067,792 98.32%  684,333  1.68%   14,904  40,752,125 50.90% 
3. To elect Annemieke den Otter        40,684,297 99.81%  76,782  0.19%   5,950  40,761,079 50.91% 
4. To re-elect Ben Verwaayen          36,007,574 88.34%  4,754,779 11.66%  4,676  40,762,353 50.91% 
5. To re-elect Allard Castelein        40,308,723 98.89%  453,640  1.11%   4,666  40,762,363 50.91% 
6. To re-elect Jolande Sap           40,307,264 98.88%  455,149  1.12%   4,616  40,762,413 50.91% 
7. To re-elect Luc Sterckx           40,308,560 98.89%  453,773  1.11%   4,696  40,762,333 50.91% 
8. To re-elect Neil Hartley          40,309,483 98.89%  453,495  1.11%   4,051  40,762,978 50.91% 
9. To re-elect Otto de Bont          40,717,575 99.90%  42,088  0.10%   4,666  40,759,663 50.91% 
10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors     40,737,234 99.95%  21,841  0.05%   7,954  40,759,075 50.91% 
11. To determine the auditors' remuneration  40,745,507 99.96%  17,248  0.04%   4,274  40,762,755 50.91% 
12. To authorise political donations/     39,672,628 97.33%  1,087,466 2.67%   6,935  40,760,094 50.91% 
expenditure 
13. To authorise the company to allot     39,722,398 97.45%  1,039,531 2.55%   5,100  40,761,929 50.91% 
ordinary shares 
14*. To disapply pre-emption rights (5%)    39,134,312 96.02%  1,623,674 3.98%   9,043  40,757,986 50.91% 
15*. To disapply pre-emption rights for 
purposes set out in Pre-emption Group's    40,013,349 98.17%  744,637  1.83%   9,043  40,757,986 50.91% 
guidelines (5%) 
16*. To authorise the company to purchase its 40,377,742 99.13%  355,245  0.87%   34,042  40,732,987 50.88% 
own shares

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:/ /data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  174830 
EQS News ID:  1398253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2022 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

RENEWI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.