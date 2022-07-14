Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. (CSE: PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company"), an Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures powder food mixed products infused with non-active and active cannabinoids where legal to do so, announced today that it signed an agreement with CROSSMARK to conduct in-club promotional event planning and demo services to promote Pelicann product sales in Sam's Club warehouse clubs in Puerto Rico.

CROSSMARK is a leading US sales and marketing services agency that specializes in growing retail brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry.

Yoav Bar Joseph, the Company's CEO, commented, "We have started sales at Sam's Club locations in Puerto Rico, and we are now advancing to our next stage of penetration the market by hiring CROSSMARK to do in store demos and tastings in order to promote our Pelicann line of products."



About Cannibble

Cannibble develops proprietary formulas for powder-based edibles that are subsequently enhanced with non-active and active cannabinoids, where legal to do so, and marketed under our brand name, The Pelicann. Cannibble has produced over 100 product SKUs, of which, about 40 have been manufactured.

Cannibble's IP and unique know-how is protected by its formulation. Our unique process technology introduces oils and liquids to a powder mix to obtain a perfectly dried and even distribution of active ingredients in the final product without changing the powder's texture.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world.

