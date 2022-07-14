Mr. Tortilla Takes Top Tortilla Spot on Amazon, Growing 3,000%, and is Now Looking for Growth Partners

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., July 14, 2022grew 3,000% in 2021 to become Amazon's top-selling tortilla brand. Under normal brick-and-mortar retail conditions, this spectacular business growth wouldn't be possible, but Mr. Tortilla proves that the Amazon and e-commerce model can help businesses perform a miracle.

"We knew we had something special," said Anthony Alcazar, founder and president of Mr. Tortilla. "It was basic but compelling: people want to enjoy delicious, healthy tacos. We spent a decade fighting with competitors for shelf space in big brand stores before we pivoted. We decided to serve customers directly through Amazon. And I'm proud to say our customers responded by making us the best-selling tortilla brand on Amazon."

Now, Mr. Tortilla is being courted by stores to shelve their products while customers ask to find their tortillas in stores. "We're excited to look for growth partners who believe in what we're accomplishing at Mr. Tortilla and who can help us take the business to the next level," adds Alcazar.

Recently, Alcazar was invited to speak at the fourth annual CEO Summit of the Americasabout how to leverage digital tools for growth, explaining how it wasn't a smooth journey. Brothers Anthony and Ronald Alcazar first tried to compete in the retail tortilla industry, not knowing that giants dominated the shelf space in the supermarkets. Instead of throwing in the towel, the Alcazar brothers learned digital marketing and grew a social media presence that catapulted them to become the top tortilla brand on Amazon. Today, Mr. Tortilla is verified on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, with an audience of 250,000 followers combined across the platforms.

"It goes to show that anything is possible through God," says Ronald Alcazar, COO of Mr. Tortilla. "In the end, we didn't need to raise a formal round or a supermarket presence - just a simple idea and the passion to see it in the hands of people who want guilt-free tortillas. We built this thanks to the loyalty and enthusiasm of our customers for our innovative tortillas. Now, after 10 years of doing this on our own, we're ready for growth partners who can help us expand Mr. Tortilla even further."

As the keto/low-carb movement grows in popularity, Mr. Tortilla has expanded into low-carb cookie mix, brownie mix, flavored tortillas, tortilla chips, and organic salsas to meet customer demand. Mr. Tortilla is #1 in Amazon U.S. and Canada and has just launched in the EU on Amazon. Next, the company plans to create regular tortillas, grain-free tortillas, gluten-free tortillas and more, fulfilling its mission ideal that everyone, no matter their needs, deserves a delicious and healthy tortilla.

