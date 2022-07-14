Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 15:04
Business Upturn celebrates 120.28 million-minute read-time in two years

MUMBAI, India, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a record of sorts, Business Upturn has received a whopping 120,286,355.76 minutes of read-time during the last two years. This is probably one of the most impressive figures in recent times for any new media company looking to innovate and grow a large following on the world wide web.

The website was launched in 2019, and the founder Vipul Sipani is happy with its success. He is a tech-expert and has been working on this project for a while now. Revealing the reason behind this tremendous growth, Sipani said, "We are happy with what we have achieved over the past two years. Our hit count is 37 million page views and average time on site is 3 minutes and 13 seconds for a news reader according to our Google Analytics data. This is the result of our team's hard work, understanding of the market, research and development of content."

The website's unique design helps readers find its varied sections effortlessly. It offers news under various categories including entertainment, politics, business, international affairs, lifestyle, fashion and sports.

The portal recently launched its mobile app to make the site more accessible to users.

