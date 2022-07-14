Lisa Chen Launches Proprietary Trading System To The Investment Community While Pursuing The 2022 Trading Championship Win

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - An algorithmic trading system created by Lisa Chen attained 80.9% net return in 6 months of the 2021 World Cup Trading Championship® (WCTC), earning a Top 5 finish in the prestigious competition. Investors are now able to follow her programs seamlessly in their own accounts with AutoTrade® trading service.





Since 1983, thousands of distinguished traders from 37 countries have participated in the annual WCTC. Select top performers are invited to make their trades available to the public on the World Cup Advisor platform. WCA uses proprietary technology to replicate the Advisor's trades for subscribers.

"My goal is to be the best trader I can be on a consistent basis and winning the Robbins Trading Championship® is the next step in this journey. My team's demonstrated drive and expertise has supercharged and propelled the innovation behind my trading, resulting in a system that I am excited and proud to offer to the public."

Investors are welcome to contact Lisa Chen Trading to add this account to their portfolio. Institutional affiliate opportunities are also available to qualified persons and entities. For full details please visit https://lisachentrading.com .

About Lisa Chen

Lisa Chen is one of the elite group of traders to hold the prestigious designation of a World Cup Advisor. She has been a professional trader for 17 years. Lisa is also a passionate race car driver with dozens of podium finishes and two first-place finishes at National Championships. With her persistent drive, she has created a leading algorithmic trading system that is available to investors worldwide.

For additional information, please contact:

contact@lisachentrading.com

Lisachentrading.com

Risk Disclosure and Disclaimer

*IMPORTANT-PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE USING THIS SERVICE*

Risk Disclosure: Unique experiences and past performances do not guarantee future results. Testimonials herein are unsolicited and are non-representative of all clients; certain accounts may have worse performance than that indicated. Trading stocks, futures, options and spot currencies involves substantial risk and there is always the potential for loss. Your trading results may vary. Because the risk factor is high in the markets trading, only genuine "risk" funds should be used in such trading. If you do not have the extra capital that you can afford to lose, you should not trade in the markets. No "safe" trading system has ever been devised, and no one can guarantee profits or freedom from loss.

Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any trading account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those show, in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical trading performance results and the actual results, subsequently achieved by any particular trading program.

One of the limitations of hypothetical trading performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical trading performance results, and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.

Past results of Lisa Chen Trading Inc. are not indicative of future performance. The monthly and composite annual results should be viewed as hypothetical. In reality, the results do not represent the track record of the methodology originator or subscribers. This also means there is no guarantee that one applying these methodologies would have the same results as posted. Since trading successfully depends on many elements including but not limited to a trading methodology and trader's on psychology, our website does not make any representation whatsoever that the aforementioned mentioned trading systems might be or is suitable or profitable for you.

U.S. Government Required Disclaimer-Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Forex, Futures and Options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation not an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.

In addition, it's important to understand and accept that there can be data outages and server failures. The brokers system might not be functional, the auto trading servers might have technical difficulties and there may be times where communication between accounts, the broker and the auto-trade program are not functioning properly. This can lead to greater risk. Markets also do not always guarantee exact fills. Periods of fast markets can cause greater degrees of slippage and less than ideal fills. There can be no guarantee that your account will always be able to enter and exit the programs ideal entry or exit point.

The information contained on https://lisachentrading.com/ website (the "Service") is for general information purposes only.

Lisa Chen Trading Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents on the Service.

In no event shall Lisa Chen Trading Inc. be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. Lisa Chen Trading Inc. reserves the right to make additions, deletions,or modification to the contents on the Service at any time without prior notice.

Lisa Chen Trading Inc. does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130721