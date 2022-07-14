Sitka Legends: Sitka, Where Legends Grow

Canada's only "micro-park" craft cannabis cultivation facility, licensed for individual growers to cultivate in their own 4,250 - 6,000 sq. ft. units

Sitka Legends is home base to some of the most experienced, highly regarded master growers and experienced legacy cultivators in the world

Small growing units enable Sitka and its brands to pivot growing spaces regularly, offering new genetics to market in line with evolving trends

Sitka provides end-to-end production capabilities where cannabis can be grown, processed, and packaged on-site before shipping to distributors

The facility is capable of producing 20,000 handmade pre-rolls per day

Sitka is highly respected, with some products reflecting more than 20-years' experience with craft cultivators and legacy brands for sale in the adult-use Canadian cannabis market under the Sitka Legends umbrella, like Quadessence and Kraft Kings

Sitka produces cultivars with high-THC and unique terpene profiles with their strategic knowledge of the market and consumer demand

Sitka is exceeding expectations with the success, adoption and sell-through of pre-rolls and dried flower, in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Yukon

SOOKE, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Introducing Sitka Legend's craft micro-grow park located in Sooke, BC, the coastal epicentre of legacy Canadian craft cannabis. The Sitka micro-grow park is home to fully licensed micro-cultivation units, ranging from 4,250-6,000 sq. ft., producing up to 800 kg of craft cannabis per unit, per year. The facility also processes 100% of the premium micro-flower grown on-site, delivering a unique opportunity to brand and consistently distribute small batch, curated, quality craft cannabis to select markets across Canada.

Operating since 2019, Sitka has served and supported the pre-Federal legalization, known as "legacy" or "legend", growers who have historically had difficulty accessing adequate locations to transition their micro-cultivation businesses from the legacy market to the regulated adult-use market. With the support of the local government, Sitka was zoned for 53 "homes" for micro-growers, representing Canada's first and only micro-grow park. Phase 1 (10 units) is fully leased and operational, with Phase 2 (25 units) move-in ready for summer 2023, with the first crop expected in early 2024.

"We believe it is vital to stay true to our roots and support the growers who helped pave the way for this industry," said Michael Forbes, CEO, Sitka Legends. "It is that core belief that has led us to build a micro-cultivation park on Vancouver Island, providing the spaces and environment for pre-legalization growers to enter the legal market with ease and success. The prolific movie quote from our time, "'If you build it they will come,' is exactly what Sitka has accomplished."

Sitka's facility also enables on-site extraction and processing of craft cannabis concentrates products, edibles, pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls, extending Sitka Legends breadth of micro-grow, small batch craft product offerings. Sitka's Park is also home to some of Canada's most experienced growers and sought-after legacy brands including Quadessence and Kraft Kings.

"Our legendary partners grow cultivars with the highest THC, coupled with unique terpene profiles - thoughtfully grown for effect and flavour," said Michael Forbes. "Because of our extremely high standards and the experience of the Legends who grow at Sitka, we are honoured to cultivate and bring to market some of the best brands in the industry. The reputation of 'BC Bud' precedes itself and we're proud to uphold the standard and reputation."

Sitka Legends

Sitka Legend's craft micro-grow park is located in Sooke, BC, coined as "where the rainforest meets the sea", along the coast of beautiful Vancouver Island, and arguably the coastal epicentre of legacy Canadian craft cannabis. Sitka is Canada's only combination craft cannabis micro-cultivation and small-batch processing facility. Home to the Legends. Visit sitkalegends.com.

