PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 15:22
TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, July 14

14 July 2022

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 June 2022 as follows:


Ex Dividend Date21 July 2022
Record Date22 July 2022
Payment Date5 August 2022
Dividend per Share1.50 pence (Sterling)


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

