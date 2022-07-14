Lithium Corporation Ongoing Exploration Work

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, is pleased to update shareholders with respect to ongoing exploration work on our properties.

Our contracted geophysical crew finished Phase II of the magnetotelluric survey over the northern portions of the prospect at Fish Lake Valley over the weekend. The Company eagerly anticipates receipt of the results once interpretation is complete.

Generative exploration is ongoing - aided by a hand-held Laser Induced Breakdown Spectrometer. This instrument produces immediate analytical results for lithium, which gives the Company considerable flexibility with respect to courses of action subsequent to examining a number of prospective areas for both lithium clays and brines in the past several months.

Work recently recommenced on the Yeehaw Titanium/Rare Earth project in Southern British Columbia, with hand-trenching in the area of the Horseshoe Bend Ti/REE prospect uncovering scattered random cobbles of mineralized lamprophyric rock. A field crew is scheduled to be on the property early next week. The crew will be working on the western portions of the recently enlarged claim block in an endeavour to determine if, what is now believed to be, a swarm of Ti/REE lamprophyric dykes strikes into the western portions.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company has maintained a strategic alliance with Morella Corporation (the Company's single largest shareholder) for the past nine years, and has recently entered into a formal agreement with Morella with respect to an earn-in on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com.

Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO

Lithium Corporation

775-410-5287

info@lithiumcorporation.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

