Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Worth $765.6 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary tract infection testing market is expected to reach USD 765.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The UTI testing market is witnessing growth due to factors such as rising disease burden, increasing geriatric population, rapid technological advancements, and high R&D investments by key players to introduce novel & innovative products, such as self-testing & rapid Point-of-Care (PoC) devices products. The global urinary tract infection testing market size was estimated at USD 553.91 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Cystitis dominated the market in 2021, with an estimated market share of 41.56%. This can be attributed to the high incidence & recurrence rate of cystitis, increased number of product approvals, and the high number of diabetes patients who are more prone to cystitis.

The general practitioner segment held a share of 12.41% in 2021. It is the primary point of contact for most patients with UTI, and in most cases, uncomplicated UTI is diagnosed and treated by a general practitioner.

North America dominated the overall urinary tract infection market in terms of value. This can be attributed to better reimbursement facilities and a rise in the adoption of novel diagnostic products due to increased awareness.

Read 113-page market research report, "Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Type (Urethritis, Cystitis, Pyelonephritis), By End-Use (Reference Laboratories, General Practitioners, Urologists, Urgent Care), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Growth & Trends

Urinary tract infection is becoming a common global concern. According to research studies, UTI occurs in one in five adult women at some point in their life. In the U.S., about 25%-40% of women aged 20-40 have suffered a UTI. In the U.S., about 250,000 cases of pyelonephritis are reported every year. In women aged 18-19, its incidence is about 28/10,000, out of which 7% of cases require hospital admission. Genetic and cultural factors may influence its prevalence; for instance, in South Korea, the incidence of pyelonephritis is around 59/10,000. Its recurrence is more common than other UTIs, with the recurrence rate being 5.7% in men and 9% in women.

Patients with diabetes are at increased risk of developing urinary tract infections such as acute cystitis, and therefore, the increasing global prevalence of diabetes is likely to contribute to cystitis growth. According to an NCBI article, type 2 diabetes raises UTI risk and patients with type 2 diabetes experience frequent & severe UTIs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) data from 2021, approximately 643 million individuals will have diabetes by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Moreover, the estimated prevalence of asymptomatic bacteriuria in diabetic females is 26%, compared to 6% in nondiabetic females. Such factors are expected to boost the prevalence of cystitis globally.

However, due to the rise in awareness about such diseases, the demand for specialist treatment has increased in recent years. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the U.S., the number of practicing urologists in 2020 was 4.07 per 100,000 populations. The report further stated that due to the rise in demand, a shortage of urologists was observed, which is likely to exceed nearly 3,600 physicians by 2025. This can impede market growth in the coming years. Moreover, COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on the industry. Individuals with UTIs have experienced substantial disruptions in testing and emergency care.

Key players are introducing novel products to strengthen their portfolios. For instance, in September 2021, OpGen, Inc. announced initiating clinical trials of the Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection Panel. The panel can analyze a broad range of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers directly from a urine sample. Successful clinical trials and the launch of such technologically advanced & efficient products are anticipated to drive market growth over the coming years. Similarly, in July 2020, Uqora, Inc. (Pharmavite, LLC), a urinary health biotechnology company, launched a UTI diagnostic and management kit. The kit includes a rapid UTI diagnostic device, Clarify, compatible with a PoC and homecare setting.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global UTI testing market based on type, end-use, and regions:

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Urethritis

Cystitis

Pyelonephritis

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

General practitioners (GPs)

Urologists

Urogynecologists

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Hospital Emergency Departments

Urgent Care

Others

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market

QIAGEN

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

