Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2022

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1085.2434

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 364865

CODE: SMTC LN

ISIN: LU1248511575

