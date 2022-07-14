Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 16:04
Celebrate the Creator Community at VidCon 2022 with Wondershare through Content Creation and Creativity

Wondershare, the global creative software company, empowered more than 5,700 visitors to monetize their passion with its creative tools and recruitment programs at VidCon from June 22 to 25.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As VidCon celebrated the last day of the convention with a total attendance of 50,000 visitors on June 25th in Anaheim, California, Wondershare, a sponsor of the global feast for digital creators, proudly announced that over 5,700 attendees visited their booths in total this year where 7 creative tools were showcased including the flagship video editor Filmora, mobile video editors, FilmoraGo and Videap; the video stock library, Filmstock; the screen presenter, DemoCreator; the all-in-one video toolkit, Media.io and the animation video maker, Anireel. These tools make sure every creator's needs can be fulfilled despite different skill levels.