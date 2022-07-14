Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
14.07.2022 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (359/22)

Trading in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The
last trading day is July 18, 2022. 

Short name:  MACK BTA B 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018042111
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 259563   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
