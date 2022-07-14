Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB (359/22)

Trading in Mackmyra Svensk Whisky AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 18, 2022. Short name: MACK BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018042111 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 259563 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.