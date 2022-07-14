Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
WKN: A2DNAT ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 Ticker-Symbol: K4H 
Stuttgart
14.07.22
08:05 Uhr
0,320 Euro
-0,045
-12,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.07.2022 | 16:34
KR1 plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

KR1 plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 14

14 July 2022

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIrene Louise Tilbury
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSpouse of Director of KR1 plc, Keld van Schreven
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKR1 Plc
b)LEI213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each

ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
b)Nature of the transactionSale and purchase of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)75,000 Ordinary Shares at 27.5p/ 28p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		65,000 Ordinary Shares at 27.5p per share
10,000 Ordinary Shares at 28p per share
e)Date of the transaction7 July 2022
f)Place of the transactionASQE Growth Market
© 2022 PR Newswire
