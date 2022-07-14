KR1 plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 14
14 July 2022
KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Irene Louise Tilbury
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Spouse of Director of KR1 plc, Keld van Schreven
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KR1 Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each
ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale and purchase of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|75,000 Ordinary Shares at 27.5p/ 28p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|65,000 Ordinary Shares at 27.5p per share
10,000 Ordinary Shares at 28p per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|ASQE Growth Market
