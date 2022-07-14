KR1 plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 July 2022

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Irene Louise Tilbury

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Spouse of Director of KR1 plc, Keld van Schreven

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name KR1 Plc

b) LEI 213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each



ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37

b) Nature of the transaction Sale and purchase of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA

c) Price(s) and volume(s) 75,000 Ordinary Shares at 27.5p/ 28p per share

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 65,000 Ordinary Shares at 27.5p per share

10,000 Ordinary Shares at 28p per share

e) Date of the transaction 7 July 2022