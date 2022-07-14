

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Wednesday recorded the highest number of Covid infections and deaths due to it in a single day, for the first time since February.



With a whopping 275674 new cases reporting on Wednesday, an unprecedented figure in recent months, the total number of people infected with coronavirus has risen to 89,225,558, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



1786 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties increased to 1,023,635.



Georgia reported the most number of cases - 25564 - while North Carolina reported most deaths - 138.



Covid deaths have increased by 11 percent while cases increased by 16 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 38000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 19 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4200 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 23 percent rise in a fortnight.



86,250,325 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 222,455,652 Americans, or 67 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.6 percent of people above 65.



47.9 percent of the eligible population, or 106,615,227people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



4218 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6363650.







