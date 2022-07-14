BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, July 12
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Document available for viewing
A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2022)
This document will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
14 July 2022
