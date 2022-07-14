Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, July 14
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline:Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2023 as follows.
These dividends are payable on 15 August 2022 to shareholders on the register on 22 July 2022.
The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 July 2022.
In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the Company's established dividend payments policy,
the Board intends for this to set the level for the next two quarterly UK Equity and Global Equity Income dividends.
The Board, however, has not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2023.
In the prevailing macroeconomic environment, it is unlikely that more than one Managed Liquidity dividend will be paid
in the year.
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.
