Teads requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20220714005652 "Teads Announces Exclusive Partnership With Nexstar Digital to Deliver InRead Advertising Technology and Monetization Capabilities" be killed.

The release was issued by Teads without prior authorization from Nexstar.

A replacement release will be issued next week.

