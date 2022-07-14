Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.07.2022
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
14.07.2022
Ranger Oil Corporation: Ranger Oil to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on August 3, 2022

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results is planned for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides will be available on Ranger's website at www.rangeroil.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 707-6931 (international: (412) 317-9248) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For the webcast, please log in to Ranger's website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to download supporting materials and install necessary audio software.

A replay of the webcast (posted shortly after the call) will be available on the Company's website through August 11, 2022. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international (412) 317-0088) and entering passcode 4467021.

About Ranger Oil Corporation

Ranger Oil is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.Rangeroil.com.

Contact

Investor Relations
Phone: (713) 722-6540
E-Mail: invest@RangerOil.com

SOURCE: Ranger Oil Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708638/Ranger-Oil-to-Host-Second-Quarter-Conference-Call-on-August-3-2022

